Chaos Erupts in Serbian Parliament as Opposition MPs Throw Smoke Grenades

Belgrade, March 5, 2025 – Serbia’s parliament descended into chaos on Tuesday when opposition lawmakers set off smoke grenades and tear gas in protest against the government, causing serious injuries.

The disturbance occurred during the spring session as the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) approved a legislative agenda. Opposition MPs, upset over the adoption of bills while Prime Minister Milos Vucevic had already resigned, threw water, eggs, and flashbangs, causing chaos in the chamber. The smoke-filled room briefly halted the proceedings, with three female lawmakers injured, including Jasmina Obradovic, who suffered a stroke and remains in critical condition.

The protests, which began in Novi Sad last November following the collapse of a railway station canopy, have spread across the country, driven by accusations of corruption and government negligence. Public unrest has been fueled by the deadly incident that killed 15 people in November.

After the altercation, protesters gathered outside the parliament, blocking streets in Belgrade. Leaders of the opposition have called for a large rally on March 15.

Source: Associated Press