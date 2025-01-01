Chaos in Punjab PA as lawmakers trade blows

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly descended into chaos on Monday when a heated exchange between treasury and opposition benches turned physical, leading to lawmakers slapping each other in the middle of the session.

The scuffle broke out when government MPA Hassan Riaz interrupted a speech being delivered by a deputy opposition member. Opposition MPA Khalid Nisar Dogar lost his cool and slapped Hassan Riaz during the session, causing a sudden uproar in the House.

Things quickly got out of hand as more lawmakers jumped into the fray. Acting Speaker Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar tried to restore order but eventually had to call off the session for five minutes due to the ongoing brawl.

Sources said the physical altercation began after some name-calling and taunting between Hassan Riaz and opposition member Khalid Zubair Nisar. Provincial Minister Zeeshan Rafiq also waded into the fight, making matters worse. Despite repeated warnings from the acting Speaker, members continued to lash out at one another. What began as a single slap soon turned into a free-for-all, with both sides exchanging a flurry of slaps.

Speaking to reporters following the fracas, Riaz called it “a dark day”. “I was addressing the speaker, but an opposition lawmaker was hurling insults at me,” he said. “When I saw him, he came and attacked me. These people have no control over themselves; they’ve been the same since May 9 [riots in 2023].”

Another altercation later erupted in the assembly’s press hall, where a government MPA’s staff members reportedly hurled insults at opposition lawmakers. As a result, opposition MPAs Sardar Mohammad Ali Khan and Muhammad Ejaz Shafi also hurled abuse as both sides came face-to-face again. However, security personnel arrived at the press hall and separated both groups of lawmakers.

Video footage recorded in the press hall shows Khan and Shafi claiming that two people came and hurled abuse at their fellow lawmakers before leaving the press hall. “They insulted our MPA,” Khan emphasised. “You all witnessed that two miscreants abused an honourable member. If you do not raise your voices, this will happen to you too.” This is not the first time that unruly behaviour has been seen in the Punjab Assembly.