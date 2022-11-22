Chaos spread by Imran will end in current week: Memon

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has said Tuesday the chaos spread by Imran Khan in the country will conclude at the end of current week. He added that the fake long march has become ineffective and its fake status has been disclosed before the people.

The provincial minister said in his statement that PTI’s own Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has also admitted that the long march has ended.He said that Imran Khan had given big surprises to the nation in form of theft of watches, theft of wheat, theft of sugar and money laundering. ‘What big surprise will Imran Khan give now on November 26, the minister asked. The provincial minister said that election commission of Pakistan has already disqualified Imran Khan. Now he (Imran) cannot escape from corruption of ToshaKhana. He added that It seems that Imran Khan will face the life long disqualification.

The minister said that Imran Khan did not earn as much money from cricket as he earned from selling gifts of Tosha Khana. He added that it has been reported that Imran Khan had sold out the gold medal he received from India and added that these facts disclosed that selling valuable gifts and honors is an old habit of Imran Khan. Sharjeel Inam Memon said that Imran Khan is trying to become a pressure cooker so that he could avoid corruption cases.

But this is not possible now. Imran Khan will spend his rest of life in courts and behind the bars. He said that the general elections will be held on time in 2023 and the coalition government will complete its term.

Related