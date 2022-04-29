Charge d’Affaires of Afghanistan starts work in Russia

MOSCOW (TASS): The Taliban government’s char-gé d’affaires of Afghanistan in Russia, accredited by the Russian Foreign Ministry, has already started work. This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

“We are also developing our relations with regard to the work of the Afghan embassy in Moscow. Last month, we issued official accreditation to the candidate whom the Taliban movement nominated for the position of Afghan charge d’affaires in Russia. This is the first Afghan diplomat appointed by the Taliban leadership. He has already started work,” the Russian Foreign Minister said in a statement released on Friday.

On April 6, the Russian diplomatic department sent a note to the Afghan embassy recognizing Jamal Nasir Garhwal as Afghan c-harge d’affaires in Moscow. As Russian Foreign Mini-stry spokeswoman Maria Z-akharova noted at the time, the ministry sent “a note to the Afghan embassy on official recognition of the status of this Afghan diplomat as Afghan charge d’affaires in Moscow.” She des-cribed it as “a step towards the resumption of full-fledged bilateral diplomatic contacts,” stressing that “it’s too early to talk about official recognition of the Taliban regime in Afghanistan.”

The process of creating an inclusive government in Afghanistan should be accelerated, Moscow conveyed the relevant wishes to Kabul, said Lavrov on the situation around Afghanistan.

“It is necessary to ensure the fulfillment of one more obligation that the Taliban publicly assumed when they came to power, namely, the creation of an inclusive ethno-political government, in which not only representatives of various ethnic and confessional groups, but also representatives of all the country’s key political movements,” he said. “I think that this process, which we strongly support, should be accelerated. Our respective wishes and proposals were conveyed to Kabul. They were received with understanding.”

Lavrov noted Russia’s commitment to international law in terms of official, legal and international legal recognition of the new Afghan authorities. “To do this, we believe that they need to continue their efforts to combat terrorist organizations, which, unfortunately, still retain their positions in Afghanistan, [as well as] efforts to combat drug trafficking,” the minister said.

Lavrov said that Russia will continue cooperation in the Moscow format on Afghanistan.

“In October 2021, the Moscow format was meeting, which is close in composition to the meeting held in China. We will continue our interaction,” he said.

Lavrov said that Moscow is open to cooperation with Washington on the Afghan problem.

“We are open to cooperation with the United States [on this issue]. There is a troika, which includes the United States, Russia and China, and an expanded troika, Pakistan is joining it. We do not close this opportunity for further work,” he said.

According to the minister, it is fundamentally important to concentrate on the interaction of those who can in practice contribute to the solution of Afghan problems.

Lavrov said that the United States must realize its financial responsibility in solving the problems of Afghanistan, including the need to unfreeze the holdings of the Afghan central bank.

“I believe that it is now fundamentally important to focus on the interaction of those who can in practice contribute to the solution of Afghan problems. And the United States and its allies must realize their financial responsibility. In this regard, I cannot help but draw attention to the continued blocking of the assets of the Afghan central bank, which frozen by the United States. At the same time, the United States is demanding that Afghanistan respond to various ultimatums from the West, including punishing Afghanistan with sanctions for its steps towards reform in the field of education,” Lavrov said.

The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry added that the Afghan authorities have decided on the separate education of boys and girls, and this requires additional costs in order to create appropriate school structures and places. “For this, the money that was illegally frozen by the United States would be useful there. Instead of declaring sanctions and demonstrating complete disrespect for understanding the national, cultural traditions of the Afghan people, it would be better to unfreeze this money,” he said. examples of how in the West neo-liberal governments approach the organization of the educational process of boys, girls and others there. The head of the Russian diplomatic department indicated that he considers it necessary to respect the national traditions of Afghanistan and its people. According to him, it is much more efficient, “

Lavrov said that Russia sees promising areas for the development of trade and economic cooperation with Afghanistan.

“We see promising areas for the development of cooperation and for direct contacts between business circles, first of all, these are agriculture, energy, and transport, given the high transit potential of Afgh-anistan,” the minister not-ed. “In general, those more than 140 enterprises that were built by the Soviet Union in Afghanistan, remain the backbone of the Afghan economy, and this creates additional opportunities for building up our cooperation in the trade and economic sphere.”

The Russian Foreign Minister recalled that issues of bilateral cooperation were also discussed on March 24 this year, when an interdepartmental Russian delegation headed by the Russian President’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, Director of the Second Asia Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Zamir Kabulov and with the participation of representatives of Russian economic, trade and transport departments visited Kabul. “In parallel, on the same day, another batch of Russian humanitarian aid was delivered – about 20 tons of medicines. Of course, we will continue such assistance to Afghan-istan,” Lavrov added.

As the minister noted, “good conditions are being created for the further development of trade and economic ties between Russia and Afghanistan, for resuming them in those areas in which they were interrupted for some period.” “April 25 this year, direct flights on the Moscow-Kabul route were resumed, which will facilitate contacts between people in general, between our entrepreneurs. We are providing all possible support from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” the Russian Foreign Minister stressed.

Lavrov said that after the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Afghanistan’s neighbors in China, Russia notes the formation of a regional consensus on this country.

“We note the formation of a regional consensus on Afghanistan. On March 31 this year, China hosted a meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Afghanistan’s neighbor countries (Russia, China, Pakistan, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan). The meeting was useful, important, and reinforced the understanding that that in the region around Afghanistan we are closely cooperating with partners and like-minded people,” Lavrov said.

He drew attention to the fact that the Russian Federation and partners have common goals to ensure a “stable and prosperous Afghanistan”, from whose territory the threat of terrorism and drug trafficking would not emanate. “We supported the final documents, the meeting that took place in China. They emphasized the need for broad assistance from our countries to the economic recovery of Afghanistan,” the minister added.

