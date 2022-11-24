Charles Michel to travel China on 1 December

F.P. Report

BRUSSELS: The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, will be travelling to Beijing on 1 December to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The visit to Beijng takes place following the European Council‘s strategic discussion on the European Union’s relations with China in October.

Against the backdrop of a tense geopolitical and economic environment, the visit is a timely opportunity for both EU and China to engage. The EU and Chinese leaders will discuss global challenges as well as subjects of common interest.