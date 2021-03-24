CHARLOTTE (Axios): Charlotte’s first medical school now has a home, Axios’ Katie Peralta Soloff reports.

Just a few blocks from the heart of the second-largest banking center in the country will be a new booming center of industry: health care.

Why it matters: For years, we’ve been the largest U.S. city without a four-year med school. With one, the city will:

See a huge economic boost of $5.2 billion over the next 20 years, according to Atrium’s CEO.

Grow its reputation as a research and innovation destination. (Perhaps next time, Amazon won’t overlook us.)

Have access to top-tier medical research centers, specializing in aging, cancer, neurosciences and children’s medicine, to name a few.

Not bad for the “regional banking capital of the world,” as SNL jabbed.

The banks built Charlotte, and that was great, but it came with a limiting reputation. This means we’ll have another huge industry as a cornerstone: banking, energy, tech and medicine.

The bottom line: Becoming a world-class city doesn’t happen with one press release or event; it happens like this.