Charlotte’s tech job boom

CHARLOTTE (Axios): Recent announcements from companies like Centene and Robinhood underscore how Charlotte is becoming an increasingly attractive place for tech firms to grow.

The state of play: The pandemic is creating even more opportunities for the city as companies re-evaluate their businesses, says Peter Zeiler, economic development director for Mecklenburg County.

“Some companies say if you can leave really expensive real estate and move to a lower-cost environment, you de-risk your company a whole lot,” Zeiler tells me.

Meaning: If a company can save money on office space, it can store more away in a rainy day fund.

Between the lines: Charlotte’s pool of tech talent nearly doubled in the past decade, according to data from the city, Charlotte Regional Business Alliance and consulting firm Slalom.

Growth has started to level off, but recent major announcements “should increase the pace,” the groups say in their latest Tech Talent Study.

Data: Slalom, Charlotte Regional Business Alliance and the City of Charlotte; Chart: Axios Visuals

Yes, but: The biggest challenge for tech startups in Charlotte has always been access to venture capital.

But Zeiler also sees that changing as local tech companies grow and go public, like Charlotte payment automation firm AvidXchange is preparing to do.

If there’s a whole new class of wealth that gets created from that IPO, it will help foster growth in the rest of Charlotte’s tech startup culture, Zeiler says.

That’s what happened in Austin, when Dell went public. Nicknamed Dellionaires, the newly rich took their cash and invested in other local firms, helping cement Austin as a tech destination.

My thought bubble: It’s like Charlotte has had a chip on its shoulder ever since Amazon snubbed the city for its HQ2 shortlist in 2017. The group that submitted Charlotte’s bid said our “pool of tech talent is lacking compared to other markets,” I wrote. Could the same be said of our tech pool today?