Chase Value invites senior citizens for shopping

F.P. Report

KARACHI: During the month of Ramazan, Chase Value, a renowned department store of Pakistan, invited the senior citizens residing in Dar-ul-Sukun Karachi, to its Gulshan Branch at Rashid Minhas Road for shopping.

The experience brought back shopping memories of their youth. Residents from Dar-ul-Sukun felt lively again while they shopped their heart out selecting clothes, shoes, cosmetics, jewellery and accessories from Chase Value. Gift packs were handed over to the residents at Darul Sakoon who were unable to shop at the branch for health reasons or physical disabilities.

The staff at Dar-ul-Sukun presented a souvenir to Mr. Omer Farooq (CEO – Chase Value) as a token of their love and appreciation for taking this step for the residents. Chase Value on their visit also announced a shopping trip for the staff taking care of the residents of Dar-ul-Sukun.