Chaudhry claims forward block in PML-N

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry claimed on Saturday that there is an uncertain political future of Sharif family as a forward block of the provincial and federal legislators has emerged in the Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz.

Chaudhry said that government took loans within 40 days of the tenure due to the precarious economic situation left by the previous government.

“We have to return $8billion this year. We won’t leave those who looted us,” he said.

Taking a jibe at the rival PML-N leaders, the minister said that as the party is not used to transparent polls it’s quite obvious why they are upset.

The information minister said that the PTI would not only win its vacated seats but will also secure other seats as the masses stand with the party.

Chaudhry said that the PTI will complete its promise of constructing 0.5 million houses, and will prove its critics wrong as it did by winning the general elections.

He said that the bureaucracy has to respect the elected representatives.

“We are in a democracy. It’s very important that the elected representatives are respected. Bureaucracy has to accept our directions,” he added.

