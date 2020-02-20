Chaudhry Shujaat advises PM Imran to stay away from hypocrites

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) president Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has advised Prime Minister Imran Khan to identify hypocrites around him and keep a distance from them.

This he stated while talking to media on Wednesday on return from Saudi Arabia after performing Umrah. He said that certain elements tend to present someone’s sincere and right advices in a wrong way.

Chaudhry Shujaat said that the same advice was given to Nawaz Sharif in the past but Nawaz Sharif did the opposite. He further said that those people who used to flatter Nawaz Sharif are again in the power.

Ch Shujaat said that they had also advised Pervez Musharraf not to link the Taliban to the seminary students.