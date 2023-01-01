Chaudhry Wajahat announces to quit PTI

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Former member national assembly Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain has announced to quit Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), on Monday.

Addressing a press conference here at Muslim House, Mr. Hussain said he was saddened to come across the May 9 attacks. “I am announcing this without any pressure,” he added.

Earlier, Chaudhry Wajahat went over to the Pakistan Muslim League House to meet his brother Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

The PML-Q chief greeted Wajahat and said he welcomed his younger brother. He said the country does not need politics of division, but unity. He said Pakistan will have to be pulled out of the economic crisis together.

Later, addressing the press conference along with Ch Shafay Hussain, he said that he condemned the PTI protest of the vandalism across the country following the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan on May 9.

Wajahat Hussain joined PTI along with his cousin Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in February this year leaving Pakistan Muslim League Quid.

It is pertinent to mention here that several PTI lawmakers and members have parted their ways with the PTI following the May 9 violence, wherein military installations including General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and Corps Commander House Lahore were attacked after the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan.

He also expressed hopes that PML-Q chief Ch Shujaat Hussain will accept them with open arms. “He is not only my elder brother but also plays the role of father.”

Former MNA said “It is possible that whoever created rifts within the party is now trying to mend them,” he stated.

Replying to a question, he said the time has proved some people in our family wrong. However, he expressed hopes that we will see the whole family together in the coming time.

Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said the family should move forward together. When people develop an ego, it leads to cracks among them.

To a query, he said “We were not aware of the cases against Parvez Elahi and Moonis Elahi and found out only a short time ago. All the cases should be dealt with on merit,” he added.

Wajahat claims he has had no contact with Moonis for a long time. He also asked Parvez Elahi to mend ties and come along with the entire family.

Shafay hinted at a seat adjustment deal with the PML-N in the next elections.

About the political future of Imran Khan, he said a lot of lies are being perpetuated, and the youth should see who is lying and who is honest.

He claimed that he never accepted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. “My paths never separated from Muslim League-Q.”

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference former MNA Faiz Ullah Kamoka parted ways with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s chairman Imran Khan.

Faiz Ullah Kamoka was a member of the national assembly from August 2018 to January 2022. On 5 December 2019, he was elected as Chairman Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs after the resignation of Asad Umar.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader and former Punjab Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Saeedul Hassan on Monday announced quitting the party.

Addressing a press conference at Gujranwala Press Club, he said his today’s speech was related to the country’s existence.

He said although he supported the PTI wholeheartedly. “But what happened on May 9 hurt me and the people of my constituency at Zafarwal badly,” he said, adding, “Therefore, I dissociate myself from the party.”

Pir said that the people of Zafarwal had always given respect to the Pakistan Army.

He called upon all political parties to start thinking about the national interest.