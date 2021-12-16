Chauvinism of Holocaust survivors

The leaders of the Christian churches in Jerusalem had said that Israeli government is unable to protect Christians from attacks by radical groups that intimidate local Christians, attack priests and desecrate shrines, holy places and church property, while local politicians and law enforcement agencies are unable to stop these actions. According to Christian’s leaders, although Israeli government vowed to ensure safety of Christian people and protection of their homes in the Holy Land, these words were never honored by the local authorities and the public. In fact, neither it was the first time that Israel’s Christian minority had echoed their concerns about their maltreatment, nor it was the complaint of any single Christian group. According to reports, several heads of Christian Churches including the Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III, the Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem, Nurkhan Manukyan, the apostolic administrator of the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa and others were among the whistle blowers. The Church leaders demanded creation of a special Christian cultural heritage zone in order to ensure the integrity of the Christian Quarter in the Old City of Jerusalem and safety of its unique identity.

Although, the institutionalized grave human rights violations and state oppression against innocent unarmed Palestinians as well as vandalism of Jewish settlers had become customary in occupied Palestinian territory, however Christian people and their warship places are also not safe in Israel and regularly being attacked by the extremist Jewish groups. According to reports, Jewish radical public organizations are not only intimidating Christian clerics, continuously attacking their properties and claim ownership of several pilgrim houses in the Christian quarters of Orthodox Church in Jerusalem over the past several years. After formation of United Nations Organization (UNO), the Jew Internationalists tried to establish an international protection regime under UN auspices to avoid repetition of Holocaust and oppression of weak societies (then Jews), however the victims of holocaust and defenders of human rights could not be able to implement these global laws and values in sole Jewish State which claims to be a safe haven for holocaust survivors but a hell for its minorities.