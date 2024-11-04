Chef Kesen’s culinary journey of fame from Türkiye to India

Ambreen Yousaf

In recent years, Turkish cuisine and its talented chefs have gained international recognition, blending traditional flavors with innovative techniques. One prominent name is Chef Gökhan Eser Kesen, whose culinary expertise and warm hospitality have continued to captivate food lovers in India.

Early struggles

Born in Adana, Türkiye, Gökhan Keser had an insatiable love for MotoGP racing as a child. However, tragedy struck when he lost his father in a racing accident at the age of four. This devastating event made his mother firmly oppose his passion for the sport. As the eldest child and sole provider for his family struggling with hardships, Gökhan had to set his dreams aside. At just ten years old, he joined the Turkish army, where he served for a decade before leaving at the age of 20.

Gökhan’s journey into the culinary world began at the age of 12, even while serving in the army. For seven years, he secretly copied the art of cooking authentic Ottoman cuisines from Chef Tuna Kayahan, a seventh-generation Ottoman chef. Learning in secrecy proved challenging, as precise measurements and ingredients were difficult to capture. However, through perseverance and dedication, Gökhan mastered the techniques. He continued to work, as a commis chef under Tuna for another seven years. By the time he turned 20, Gökhan had already advanced in the culinary world, earning himself the prestigious title of eighth-generation Ottoman chef.

Traditional Turkish food, cooked by Chef Gökhan Eser Kesen, is served. (Courtesy of Gökhan Eser Kesen)

Gökhan has also a passion for traveling and has visited 34 countries across various continents as an Ottoman chef. In 2019, he was invited to oversee the pre-opening of the luxurious Ayada Resort in the Maldives. He also held the position of a corporate chef at the GW Marriott Hotel in Indonesia. From there, Gokhan traveled to India on a special invitation for the launch of the Kubani restaurant in New Delhi, India, as the Turkish culinary head. He arrived in India in the middle of covid-19 pandemic and chose to stay even after COVID-19 was over. Speaking to Daily Sabah he said, “I noticed Turkish food gaining more popularity in India after my arrival.” Hence, “For me India is the final destination on my journey as a chef,” said Gökhan.

Turkish cuisine in India

Gokhan began his journey as a consultant chef in India when he was invited by Firat Sunel, the Turkish Ambassador to India, to an event at the New Zealand Embassy in New Delhi, where he promoted the centenary of the Republic of Türkiye in 2023. Since then he has garnered considerable popularity in India and has been visiting various cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Srinagar and Bangalore. As a consultant chef, he has been guiding Indian restaurants in creating menus that capture realistic Turkish flavors. In Jalandhar, he organized a 10-day Turkish food festival at Pullman Aerocity and hosted a one-day Mediterranean food pop-up called ‘Sunny Side-up.’ His fame soared further when he was invited to take the role of consultant chef at The Terrace, a multi-cuisine Turkish restaurant in Srinagar, Kashmir.

After receiving immense love and appreciation while working in India for the past several years, Gökhan is now eager to open his own kitchen, where he aims to conduct master classes on Ottoman and Mediterranean culinary methods. Meanwhile, he is actively promoting millet and Turkish hazelnuts through master classes.

Türkiye’s rich culinary heritage is deeply rooted in the Ottoman Empire, and as an eighth-generation Ottoman Chef, Gökhan has successfully carried this legacy forward onto the global stage. Gokhan’s influence has further fuelled the growing interest among Indian food enthusiasts, encouraging them to explore the authentic flavors and techniques of traditional Ottoman recipes. Through his work in India, he has not only popularized Turkish cuisine but has also inspired a wave of young chefs interested in exploring global flavors.

Courtesy: Dailysabah