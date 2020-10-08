Chehlum processions held across the country amid tightened security

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The processions of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) started in Karachi and other cities and towns of the country on Thursday (today) amid strict security.

The main procession of Chehlum of the martyrs of Karbala in Karachi would start from Nishtar Park at about 1:00 pm.

Before the commencement of the procession, an Alam procession from Shah-e-Najaf Imambargah on Martin Road reached the Nishtar Park at around 9:00 am. A being held at the Nishtar Park prior to the main procession.

The central procession would end at the Hussainian Iranian lmambargah in Kharadar after passing through Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto Road, Father Jaminis Road, Mehfil-e-Shah-e-Khurasan, MA Jinnah Road, Mansfield Street, Saddar Dawa Khana, Preedy Street, Tibet Chowk, Boulton Market, Bombay Bazaar, Kharadar and Nawab Mahabat Khanji Road.

In Lahore central mourning procession started this morning from Haveli Alif Shah.

The main procession of Chehlum in Quatta started from Rehmatullah Chowk at Alamdar Road. The mourning procession will culminate at Bahisht-e-Zainab Graveyard after passing through its traditional route.

The routes of mourning processions have been sealed and stringent security measures have been taken across the country.

Traffic Diversion Plan

The traffic police have announced a traffic diversion plan for the Chehlum procession in Karachi.

According to the traffic diversion plan, all the vehicular traffic coming from the city side would be diverted towards Soldier Bazaar. All traffic coming from the Nazimabad side will be diverted from Lasbela towards Nishtar Road and the Zoological Garden.

The traffic coming from the Liaquatabad would be diverted to Martin Road towards the Central Jail.

The traffic coming from the Stadium Road would proceed via New M.A. Jinnah Road. These vehicles will be diverted at the Dadabhoy Noorji Road towards Kashmir Road, Society Light Signal, Shahrah-e-Quaideen and Shahrah-e-Faisal.

Moreover, the traffic coming from the Super Highway would be diverted from Liaquatabad no. 10 towards Nazimabad no. 2 and would proceed via Habib Bank Flyover and Sher Shah to Mauripur Road. For the return journey, the vehicles would adopt the same route.

All kind of traffic coming from the National Highway side would be diverted from Rashid Minhas Road towards Stadium Road, Sir Shah Suleman Road, Hassan Square, Liaquatabad No 10 and Nazimabad No 2 to proceed to the Habib Bank Flyover and Sher Shah to reach Mauripur Road. For the return journey, the vehicles would adopt the same route.

No vehicle would be permitted to proceed to the route of the procession from Gurumandir. Such vehicles would be diverted to Bahadur Yar Jang Road.

All the vehicular Traffic coming from Shahrah-e-Quaideen to the Mazar-e-Quaid would not be allowed to proceed from the Noorani traffic signal except those arriving for participating in the procession having stickers pasted on their windscreens issued from the competent authority.

No vehicles would be allowed from Preedy Street, Aga Khan-III Road and Mansfield Street to proceed to Saddar.

Similarly, no traffic would be allowed from MA Jinnah Road-Preedy Street junction until the procession crossed the intersection. All kind of traffic coming from the Zoo would be allowed to travel to the Ankle Saria Hospital.