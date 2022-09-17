Chehlum processions of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) underway across Pakistan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: People across the country are solemnly commemorating the chehlum (40th day of mourning) of Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) grandson Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions who were martyred at Karbala today (Saturday).

Mourning processions will be conducted across Pakistan including Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Islamabad and other cities today.

In the wake of the processions, security has been beefed up in cities across the country.

In Karachi, mobile phone services will remain suspended along the route of the procession.

To protect mourners, the route of the procession was also sealed with containers on Friday night while pillion riding has been banned across the province.

In addition to police, paramilitary Rangers have also been deployed along the procession routes.

“Security will also be enhanced at mosques, shopping malls, markets, industrial and commercial zones, public places, and other important installations,” Sindh Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon said.

Meanwhile, Karachi Traffic Police has issued a traffic diversion plan ahead of the main procession on the occasion of Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) and other martyrs of Karbala.

In Quetta, the main procession emerged from Imambargah Saeedabad on Alamdar Road.

The route of the procession had been sealed late on Friday while mobile phone services have been shut along the route of the procession.

Officials said that some 5,000 police and other security personnel have been deputed along the route of the procession.