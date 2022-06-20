Chelsea Chairman Buck to step down at end of June

LONDON (Agencies): Chelsea’s longtime Chairman Bruce Buck will step down at the end of June after 19 years in the role, the English football club confirmed on Monday.

“I am proud to have helped Chelsea realize great success on the pitch and make a positive impact in the community,” Buck said in a statement.

“Now is the right time to step down and let new ownership build on the strong foundations we have in place. The owners have a compelling vision for Chelsea’s future, and I look forward to helping them achieve it in this new role alongside our incredible staff, players, coaches and supporters,” he added.

However, Buck, 76, will continue to support the Blues as a “senior adviser,” the club said. In that time, the men’s team earned 18 major trophies, including two UEFA Champions League titles, two Europa League trophies, and two Super Cup titles.

A consortium led by US businessman Todd Boehly completed its Chelsea takeover at the end of May.

Roman Abramovich, who bought Chelsea FC from Ken Bates in 2003, was disqualified as club director by the Premier League amid a slew of sanctions against Russia because of Moscow’s war on Ukraine.

He had purchased the Blues for a reported £140 million ($171 million) in 2003 and signed many star players to build a powerful team.

Chelsea became one of the top European football sides under Abramovich’s ownership, winning several major titles, including two UEFA Champions League, two UEFA Europa League, and five Premier League trophies.