Chelsea remain unbeaten

LONDON (BBC): Chelsea extended their unbeaten start to the Premier League season by comfortably beating Southampton at St Mary’s.

Eden Hazard opened the scoring for the Blues, who temporarily go top of the table, with Liverpool and Manchester City set to kick-off at 16:30 BST.

Ross Barkley added their second, tapping in Olivier Giroud’s acrobatic cross, before substitute Alvaro Morata netted a third, chipping over oncoming home goalkeeper Alex McCarthy.

Defeat for Mark Hughes’ side means they remain in 16th, and their run without a win against the Premier League’s ‘big six’ is extended to 26 games.

Chelsea started strongly, and almost took the lead after seven minutes when Willian’s low shot hit the bar via a deflection off Wesley Hoedt.

But the in-form Hazard was on hand to break the deadlock on the half-hour mark when he slotted past McCarthy from Barkley’s pass.

And while Danny Ings and Ryan Bertrand spurned fine chances for the hosts, Hughes’ side could not put Chelsea under any sustained pressure.

The Blues have now won nine of their 11 games across all competitions this season, with league draws against West Ham and Liverpool the only blights on their record. Few believed the Chelsea squad would be able to alter their style of play to match Sarri’s expectations when the Italian was appointed in July.

