Chicken processing plant opened in Mazar-e-Sharif

MAZAR_E_SHARIF (Tolonews) : A privately-run chicken slaughterhouse was opened in Mazar-e-Sharif, costing one million dollars.

Officials said the plant will follow health standards for slaughtering chickens, which will benefit the population.

“We have invested nearly one million dollars here to keep our city clean, and we have the capacity to slaughter 90 chickens here,” said Aziz Ahmad Nasserei, head of the slaughterhouse.

Officials of Balkh said that the creation of a chicken slaughterhouse is important for the health of residents.

“It’s a good thing because of the environment and people’s health,” said Shamsuddin Khalid, head of the agriculture department in Balkh.

“We support our traders, and the municipality department is with them,” said Mohammad Nasim Abid, deputy head of the municipality department in Mazar e-Sharif.

Meanwhile, some residents of Mazar-e-Sharif said that establishing this slaughterhouse will prevent the slaughtering of chickens in every corner of the city, in front of women and children.

“There were some slaughterhouses in the city and their work was not up to standard, and people were not happy,” said Khan Mohammad, a Mazar-e-Sharif resident.

“On every corner, they slaughter chickens without any standards,” said Mohammad Naseem, a Mazar-e-Sharif resident.

Earlier, a public slaughterhouse for animals was opened in the city of Mazar-e-Sharif.