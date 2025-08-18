Chief Justice Afridi forms Al-Meezan Foundation’s new administrative committee

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Advisory Board of the Al-Meezan Foundation convened its latest meeting under the chairmanship of Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Yahya Afridi.

According to an official statement, the session was attended by the Chief Justices of all High Courts across the country.

During the proceedings, the Advisory Board approved the reconstitution of the Foundation’s Administrative Committee.

The new committee will consist of seven retired judges, with former Supreme Court judge Justice (R) Mushir Alam appointed as its chairman.

The statement clarified that both the chairman and committee members will perform their duties on an honorary basis without receiving any remuneration.

Established in 1995, the Al-Meezan Foundation has played an active role in the welfare of judicial staff and their families. Since its inception, the foundation has distributed more than Rs31 million in financial assistance.

Its programs focus on health care, education, and emergency relief for individuals associated with the judiciary.

A key area of contribution has been education, with the foundation covering expenses for 27 students enrolled in medical and engineering programs.

The Advisory Board reaffirmed its resolve to further strengthen welfare initiatives, ensuring timely and effective support to judicial staff and their dependents in times of need.