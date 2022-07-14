Chief Justice meets Kandahar’s scholars

KANDAHAR (Agencies): The country’s Chief Justice Sheikh Abdul Hakeem Haqqani met with several scholars and officials of Kandahar in that province.

A statement said that during a meeting, the country’s Chief Justice has given positive advice to the scholars and officials for the strengthening of the system.

It is mentionable that for the survival and strengthening of the current Islamic system, the support of the religious scholars of the country has a fundamental role and they can call people to support and cooperate with the system with their religious influence.

