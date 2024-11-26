Chief of Army Staff expresses sympathy for victims of accident

KABUL (BNA): The Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of IEA expressed solidarity with the families affected by the recent traffic incident in Badakhshan, reiterating that the National Islamic Army will always stand by its people with all available resources.

According to the Ministry of Defense, Hafiz Mohammad Fasihuddin “Fitrat,” the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, visited the site of the tragic accident on the Baharak-Fayzabad road in Badakhshan. The incident resulted in a vehicle plunging into the Kokcha River, claiming the lives of six passengers. During the visit, he extended his condolences to the victims’ families.

Fitrat praised the prompt response and relentless efforts of National Islamic Army personnel in recovering the victims’ bodies. He reaffirmed the army’s commitment to supporting the people in all circumstances with utmost dedication.

Additionally, the Chief of Staff urged drivers to strictly adhere to traffic regulations to prevent such incidents.