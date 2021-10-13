Chief of Army Staff says Pakistan, Iran close cooperation vital for regional peace & stability

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen-eral Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday said Pakistan and Iran were two brotherly countries and their close cooperation was vital for regional peace and stability.

The Army Chief made these remarks in a meeting with Chief of General Staff (CGS) of Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran Major General Mohammad Bagheri, accompanied by a high level delegation who visited the General Headquarters here, said an ISPR media release.

On arrival, the Iranian CGS was presented guard of honour by a smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army.

The visiting dignitary laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and prayed for Martyrs of Pakistan.

During the meeting, a wide range of issues including Afghanistan situation, regional security and border management particularly fencing along Pak-Iran Border were discussed.

The both sides agreed on further enhancing defence cooperation and working together for regional peace and unified response to terrorism which is a common enemy.

During delegation level meeting, Iranian delegation was given a comprehensive regional security appraisal and operational update besides briefing on Train-ing Regime of Pakistan Army including collaboration with friendly countries and conduct of various joint military exercises.

The Iranian CGS expressed his desire for further strengthening military to military ties particularly in counter terrorism and training domains.

Also, Major General Mohammad Bagheri called on General Nadeem Raza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee at Joint Staff Headquarters.

During the meeting, both deliberated upon various areas of mutual interest, bilateral cooperation including defence and security, counter-terrorism and prevailing regional environment particularly with reference to Afghanistan. They dilated upon measures to enhance the level and scope of military eng-agements between both co-untries and pledged to continue to forge deeper ties.

Both sides highlighted that common borders should be “Borders of Peace & Friendship”

Chairman JCSC said that in pursuit of a closer military and strategic cooperation both countries share a common perception on all national and international issues. The dignitary lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in fight against terrorism.

The visit of the Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces of Iran marks a new stage in strengthening the military, defense and security relations between the two brotherly countries, Chairman JCSC added.

Earlier, upon arrival at Joint Staff Headquarters, a smartly turned-out tri-services contingent presented ‘Guard of Honour’ to the visiting dignitary.