Chief of Naval Staff attends session of RIBAT-2 exercise

F.P. Report

KARACHI: On January 29th, Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi addressed debriefs session of Pakistan Navy’s Operational Exercise RIBAT-2 as chief guest.

During his address, Chief of the Naval Staff emphasized on the uninterrupted readiness of Pakistan Navy fighting units and underscored the importance of joint operational exercises to afford desired level of training.

According to the Pakistan Navy press release, Admiral also expressed satisfaction on the conduct of joint operations with Pakistan Air Force to attain highest level of synergy between the Services.

The Chief of the Naval Staff interacted with officers and men appreciated their morale, level of preparedness and determine to defend maritime frontiers of the country, Pakistan Navy press release adds.

He emphasized that Pakistan was a peace-loving nation and believed in regional prosperity and stability. Naval Chief reaffirmed the resolve to thwart any misfortune by the adversary.

The press release mentioned that, Exercise RIBAT focuses on validating Pakistan Navy’s war fighting concepts under evolving multi-faceted threats, ranging from conventional to asymmetric warfare.

The hallmark of the exercise remained joint PN and PAF operations which were undertaken at extended ranges in the North Arabian Sea, press release mentioned.