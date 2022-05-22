Chief of the Army Chief Inter-club Hockey continue in Swabi

SWABI (APP): Chief of the Army Staff Inter-Club Hockey Championship continued in full swing in Swabi under the aegis of District Hockey Association with more matches decided of the League round here on Sunday.

In the first match Mehran hockey club beat Umar Khel club by 7-0 in a one sided match here at Yar Hussain Hockey Ground Swabi.

Abbas scored the first goal in 13th minute of the second quarter while two more goals were scored in the 14th and 23rd minute of the second and third quarter by completing his hat-trick.

After center striker Abbas Khan hat-trick, Shahzad and Tufail Khan scored 2 goals each on the field attempt. Hasan Bacha and Rasheed were the umpires of the match while Said Bakht Shah and Niaz Muhammad were the judges in field jury.

In the other matches Abasin Hockey Club defeated Kakakhel Club by 5-3 on penalty stroke in an exciting and thrilling match of Army Chief Inter Hockey Club Tournament played at Yar Hussain District Swabi before playing 1-1 draw.

The first goal was scored by Abasin Club which was equalized by Mohibullah in the 21st minute of the second quarter. Similarly, the match remained equal. In the penalty stroke stage, Abasin scored 5 goals while Kakakhel scored only 3 goals on the penalty strokes. The match was won by Abasin by 6-4.

The duties of umpiring were performed by Tawseef and Hazrat Ali while the judges included Syed Bakht Shah and Shah Hussain Khan. The second semi-final will be played between Abasin and Shahbaz Club.

