Child abduction case: BHC grants pre-arrest bail to Senator Sarfraz Bugti

F.P. Report

QUETTA: Balochistan High Court (BHC) on Friday has granted pre-arrest bail to Senator Sarfraz Bugti in a case pertaining to kidnapping of a minor girl.

The senator was detained and shifted to Cantt police station for interrogation on Thursday after rejection of his bail plea by the sessions court.

It is to be mentioned here that a woman had lodged an FIR against Bugti accusing him of abducting her 10-year-old granddaughter on December 7.

She told, “The court had given me the custody of the girl after the death of her mother and as per the legal orders, I brought my granddaughter to the family court for meeting with her father Tawakkal Ali.”

The woman continued that Tawakkal Ali, who was also named in the FIR, forcefully dragged the girl into the car and took her to Senator Sarfraz Bugti’s house.