Children above 12 years to be vaccinated: NCOC

F.P. Report
ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has decided to vaccinate children aged 12 years old and above, as per the centre’s chief Asad Umar.
In a tweet Tuesday, the federal minister announced that the decision had been taken to vaccinate children aged 12 years and over during the NCOC’s meeting.
“In today’s NCOC meeting decided to start vaccination of all 12 years and older. Special drive will be run for vaccination at schools to make it easier for children to be vaccinated,” he tweeted.
The government had started to vaccinate persons aged 17 years and above from September 1.
Some of the guidelines announced by the NCOC earlier this month are:
- Immunocompromised individuals of 12 to 17 years will be vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine.
- Individuals will be required to produce medical documents as proof of being immunocompromised
- The general public age group for vaccination has been lowered to 17 years.
- The Pfizer vaccine will be administered to the under 18 years age group.
- For people below 18 years of age, a Child Registration Certificate (B-Form) number will be used for registration in the National Immunisation Management System.
