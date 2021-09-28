Children above 12 years to be vaccinated: NCOC

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has decided to vaccinate children aged 12 years old and above, as per the centre’s chief Asad Umar.

In a tweet Tuesday, the federal minister announced that the decision had been taken to vaccinate children aged 12 years and over during the NCOC’s meeting.

“In today’s NCOC meeting decided to start vaccination of all 12 years and older. Special drive will be run for vaccination at schools to make it easier for children to be vaccinated,” he tweeted.

The government had started to vaccinate persons aged 17 years and above from September 1.

Some of the guidelines announced by the NCOC earlier this month are:

Here are some of the latest guidelines issued by the NCOC: