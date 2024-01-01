Children can and should play outdoors even in the summer, says doctor

Panna Munyal

The UAE is well into its sweltering months, when incidences of heat exhaustion can catch people unawares. Exercising – or even just being – outdoors can result in back-drenching, energy-sapping fatigue.

In such conditions, the “when” and “where” of playtime for children can cause confusion and contention. Medical experts say parents should seek to balance safety with practicality.

Dr Harini Laxminarayan Reddy says: “Children are often more vulnerable to heat-related illnesses due to their smaller body size and higher metabolic rates than adults. They may not always recognise or articulate when they are overheating, making it essential for caregivers to monitor them closely.”

However, the paediatrics specialist from Aster Clinic Ajman says early morning and late afternoon – before 9am and after 4pm – are safe for outdoor play for most children, if the following five conditions are met:

Clothing: Dress children in light, loose-fitting and breathable clothing made of natural fabrics such as cotton. Light-coloured clothes are preferable as they reflect sunlight.

Hydration: Encourage children to drink plenty of fluids, primarily water. Avoid sugary and caffeinated drinks as they can lead to dehydration. Providing fruits with high water content like watermelon and cucumbers can also help.

Sun protection: Apply broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30 on exposed skin, and reapply every two hours or more often if they are swimming or sweating.

Activities: Encourage playing in shaded areas and using hats and sunglasses to protect against direct sun exposure. Or, ensure children take regular breaks in the shade and avoid vigorous physical activities during peak heat hours.

Education: Teach children about the importance of staying hydrated and recognising when they need to rest and cool down. Also educate yourself to recognise signs of heat exhaustion, such as heavy sweating, weakness, dizziness, nausea and muscle cramps. Take immediate action by moving the child to a cooler place, hydrating them and seeking medical attention if necessary.

Experts from the non-profit organisation Save the Children UK have also put together some tips on how to keep children safe in a heatwave, noting that parents should monitor for “dark-coloured urine, which can indicate dehydration; and make sure children get plenty of rest, especially after being active”.

Dr Reddy adds: “Outdoor playtime remains important for a child’s overall well-being, even during the summer months. Regular outdoor activity helps in physical development, enhances immunity and can improve a child’s tolerance to heat over time.

However, it is crucial to balance outdoor play with safety to protect children from heat-related illnesses.”

Sun protection is a must and should be reapplied regularly. Alamy

In addition to the above measures, she suggests using “cooling towels, fans or misters to help keep children cool. Also ensure indoor spaces are well-ventilated, and use fans or air conditioning to maintain a comfortable temperature.”

As the Save the Children UK experts also note, indoor blinds or curtains should be kept closed during the most blistering hours of the day, to keep the heat out.

Courtesy: thenationalnews