Children Convention urges to eliminate child labour

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Children from private as well government schools on Friday stressed eliminating child labour from country, besides equipping the underprivileged children with ample education opportunities to make them self-sufficient.

The Children convention themed “Azm-i-Ali Shan,” was organized by National Assembly’s Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) here at National Assembly Hall in connection with Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Pakistan first Constituent Assembly.

Speaking on the occasion, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said the aim of organizing Children Convention was to celebrate 75th anniversary of the country in befitting manner. The children from all walks have been invited to participate in the convention. The empowerment of Parliament surely ensures prosperous country.

He asked the owners of private schools to allocate at least 10 percent quota for enrolling orphan children in their respective educational institutions. He said it was heartening to note that the future generations had the required talent and no power could defeat Pakistan in the presence of such talented children. He said country’s flag was approved by this Assembly.

Khubaib ur Rehman lamented the plight of street children and urged the government to devise a policy to educate them. Zenia Zaigham stressed eliminating child beggary. She proposed adopting a resolution for ending the menace of child labour. Muhammad Ismael stressed making collective efforts for progress of the country.

Moharama Khurram Raja, Safina Mehmood, Aziqa Shehbaz highlighted plight of women in the country and stressed protecting women rights. They paid tributes to former Prime Minister Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto for serving the country with dedication.

Rukhsana Haji Muhammad said acquiring knowledge should be made compulsory by divine commandment. The purpose of education in Islam was to associate and balance physical and spiritual development of humankind. Sidra Butt said Pakistan was their country and everyone should pledge to working for prosperity of the coutry. Makhdoom Zada Hassan Mehmood hoped that the new generation would excel in every field.

Muhammad Salar, Syed Muhammad Shahid said Pakistan has the potential to overcome all issues. They paid tributes to Pakistan Army for eliminating terrorism from the country. Mehnoor Zaib , Zain Sadiq, Seemab Kayani stressed promoting education in the country. They lamented that over 20 million children were still out of schools and stressed measures for enrolling them in different educational institutions.

Jannat Waseem hoped that country would progress as it has the potential younger generation of over 30 percent. Kashaf Memon stressed promoting girl education in the country for prosperous generations. Fatima Jehangir, Saad Murtaza highlighted the Pakistan movement and lauded the services of creators of Pakistan. They asked all and sundry to work hard for making the country a prosperous one. Later the treasury answered the questions of children.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi while replying the question of a boy Methew pledged implementing laws for eliminating child labour. He urged provincial governments to ensure implementation of child labour eliminating laws. To another question he said every Pakistani has the right to be a member of Parliament. Constitution does not bar any Pakistani to become member of Parliament.

Murtaza proposed making the foundation of Children Assembly on pattern of Youth Assembly. Mehnaz Akbar Aziz said she presented a bill against corporal punishment in various institutions.The bill was passed after struggle of three years. The law would be implemented in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) after one month. Replying to a question Parliamentary Secretary Zaib Jaffar said 128,000 girls and 96,000 boys have been enrolled in different federal government schools. Government has opened community schools in far flung areas to provide free education to girls. Technical education was being imparted among children. Stipend would be paid to children of out of school children under Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP). Agreements were also being inked with various organizations to educate out of school children who left schools during Covid-19.

