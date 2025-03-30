Children in Herat orphanage learn vocational skills

HERAT (TOLONews): An orphanage in Herat has created opportunities for hundreds of orphaned and unaccompanied children to learn vocational skills.

The orphanage, which is financially supported by philanthropists and the public, accommodates 500 boys and girls. In addition to learning trades, the children also receive formal education and religious studies.

Asadullah Mutawakil, the head of the orphanage, said: “We have launched tailoring, plumbing, electrical, mobile repair, and motorcycle repair classes for boys so that, alongside religious and academic subjects, they can acquire a trade and become productive members of society in the future.”

These children are kept at the orphanage full-time. Due to their families’ poverty, many were unable to attend school and had no clear future before.

Mohammad Tayeb, a student at the orphanage, said: “I am happy that these classes are being created for orphaned children so they can study and be able to support themselves in the future.”

Another student, Abdul Baqi, said: “I am happy that these classes are being held so we can learn and serve all the people of Afghanistan.”

The orphaned children are enrolled in vocational training programs to help them establish careers and earn an income in the future.

“The great Prophet of Islam said that whoever takes care of an orphan will be with me in the hereafter, close together like two fingers,” said Sayed Hamidullah Sadat, a religious scholar.

Khalil Ahmad Shaheedzada, a representative of a charitable organization, told TOLOnews: “We must make sure that our orphans do not grow up to be poor, but rather become teachers, doctors, and athletes.”

Many of these children lost their fathers in wars or traffic accidents. This orphanage now offers them the chance to gain education and vocational training for a better future.