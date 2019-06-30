Children without attendants seek govt.’s assistance

KABUL (AT News): The children without attendants most of them orphans, call for the government’s assistance to solve their problems.

Meanwhile, the ministry of labor and social affairs says of an agreement with non-government organizations for taking care of 800 orphans.

Sayed Anwar Sadat, acting minister for the labor and social affairs said on Saturday that vulnerable children would be introduced to the organizations for protection and help.

Rahmat, 10, a child without caretaker is the only breadwinner for his family through working as child labor.

He asked the government to help him and other children without attendants to improve their life conditions.

“I am the only worker in my family. My father is paralyzed and can’t work. I want the government to help me so that I can go to school,” he said.

Rahmat is not the only child labor who supports his family. Hundreds of other children suffer hard works beyond their physical and mental capability to support their families.

The number of children without attendant is estimated 10,000 in the country, according to the ministry of labor and social affairs, which is trying to enroll them in orphanages.

There are 60 orphanages across the country, 27 of which are run by government.