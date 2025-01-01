China accuses Philippines of ‘playing with fire’ on Taiwan

BEIJING (Reuters) : China accused the Philippines on Friday of “playing with fire” after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the Southeast Asian nation would be drawn into any conflict between China and the United States over Taiwan.

It was responding to remarks by Marcos during a state visit to India that the Philippines’ closeness to Taiwan and the large Filipino community there would make involvement necessary in such a conflict.

“’Geographical proximity’ and ‘large overseas populations’ are not excuses for a country to interfere in the internal affairs of others,” China’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

“We urge the Philippines to earnestly adhere to the one-China principle … and refrain from playing with fire on issues concerning China’s core interests.”

Marcos’ remarks came amid heightened tension between Beijing and Manila over territorial disputes in the busy waterway of the South China Sea.

Both countries have traded accusations of aggressive maneuvers and sovereignty violations there, prompting the United States to reaffirm its commitment to defend the Philippines.

Beijing views democratically-governed Taiwan as its territory, a claim Taipei rejects.

The Philippine embassy in Beijing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On Wednesday, Marcos told Indian media outlet Firstpost, “If there is an all-out war, then we will be drawn into it.”

He added, “There are many, many Filipino nationals in Taiwan and that would be immediately a humanitarian problem.

“We will have to go in there, find a way to go in there, and find a way to bring our people home.”

China said such arguments “not only violate international law and the ASEAN charter, but also undermine regional peace and stability and the fundamental interests of (the Philippines’) own people.”