China accuses Taiwan of cyberattack on tech company

BEIJING (Reuters): Chinese public security authorities in the city of Guangzhou have attributed a cyberattack on an unnamed technology company to the Taiwan government, a statement showed on Tuesday.

The foreign hacker organisation behind the attack was “supported by” Taiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), authorities in the capital of Guangdong province said, based on an initial police investigation.

The DPP is the ruling party in Taiwan.

The Mainland Affairs Council in Taiwan did not immediately reply to a request for comment.