‘China against external forces inciting a color revolution in Kazakhstan’

BEIJING (TASS): China is firmly opposed to external forces creating unrest and inciting a color revolution in Kazakhstan, as well as against any forces that undermine the stability and peaceful life of the population of this country. This was stated on Friday by the President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping in his message to the President of Kazakhstan Tokayev.

In his message, Xi Jinping noted that the PRC strongly opposes any attempts to undermine the Sino-Kazakh friendship and interfere with cooperation between the two countries. He also pointed out that “being a brotherly neighbor and an unchanging strategic partner, China is ready to do everything possible to provide the necessary support to Kazakhstan and help it cope with difficulties.”

Mass protests in Kazakhstan began in the early days of 2022. Then the inhabitants of the cities of Zhanaozen and Aktau in the west of the country opposed a twofold increase in prices for liquefied gas. Then the protests spread to other cities, including Alma-Ata , the old capital and the largest city of the republic: looting began there, militants attacked state institutions, took aw-ay weapons. In response, the authorities declared a state of emergency across the country until January 19.