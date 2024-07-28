China and Afghanistan reject deployment of anti-drone systems

KABUL (Khaama Press): The Chinese Embassy in Kabul told Khaama Press that China rejects any installation of anti-drone systems at Bagram Airport. Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s Defense Minister stated on X that the letter regarding the installation is false and has been dismissed.

Earlier, a letter circulated in the media from the Ministry of Defense in Kabul claimed that Taliban officials had negotiated with the Chinese government to obtain these systems and had secured China’s agreement.

China strongly rejected such negotiation and called it fake news.

Abdul Kabir, the Deputy Prime Minister of the Taliban government, has stated that due to a lack of necessary equipment, they are unable to prevent drone flights over Afghanistan. Speaking in Panjshir, he described drone flights as “bullying” and lamented that their limited resources prevent them from countering such aerial intrusions effectively.

Earlier this year, Fasiuddin Fetrat, Chief of Staff for the Taliban government, revealed that the US still controls Afghan airspace and notes that American drones frequently patrol Afghan skies, indicating that the airspace remains under American occupation. Fetrat also mentioned that these drones might enter Afghan airspace from neighboring countries.

The Taliban’s inability to monitor or control drone activities highlights ongoing challenges in Afghan airspace defense. Despite their efforts, the presence of American drones and the lack of advanced equipment continue to hinder their capabilities to assert control and address aerial surveillance effectively.

If the report is accurate about the negotiation between Chinese and Taliban officials, the installation could include radar and rockets designed to detect and intercept US drones and any other foreign unmanned aerial vehicles over Afghanistan.

The confirmation and implementation of this report would indicate that China is moving beyond its previous economic focus to engage in military and security objectives in Afghanistan.

Last week, Mullah Abdul Kabir, the Deputy Prime Minister in Kabul, explicitly referred to China and Russia as strategic allies of the Taliban regime, a departure from previous statements.

If China indeed takes such action and restricts US control of Afghan airspace, it would give real meaning to this strategic alliance.

According to Afghan experts, if this happens, Afghanistan may once again become a battleground for competing regional and global powers, particularly as the conflict in Ukraine shapes new rivalries between Western and Eastern nations.

The potential deployment of Chinese anti-drone systems in Afghanistan marks a significant shift in geopolitical dynamics. If realized, this move would not only redefine China’s role in Afghanistan security but also potentially exacerbate the regional power struggle, impacting international relations and security in the broader context of ongoing global conflicts.