China and Sri Lanka strengthen the ties

The Acting Ambassador for China Hu Wei met with State Minister of Money and Capital Markets and State Enterprise Reforms Ajith Nivard Cabraal and the Governor of Central Bank Professor W. D. Lakshman at the Finance Ministry.

Discussions were held on the next steps to be taken in relation to the financial instruments to be implemented as identified at the recent high-level talks between Yang Jiechi, the Politburo Member and Director of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission of the Chinese Communist Party, and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

