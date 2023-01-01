China asks Kabul to protect women’s rights

KABUL (Tolonews): Following the demands of the world regarding the change of the current Afghan government’s approach towards women, the ministry of foreign affairs of China asked the Islamic Emirate to adopt “moderate and prudent” domestic and foreign policies, and protect the rights and interests of women in Afghanistan.

Speaking at a press conference on May 10, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin urged the Islamic Emirate to take a firmer stance on countering terrorism.

“We also noted that there are quite some concerns and expectations about the Afghan interim government from the rest of the world.

Specifically, it is hoped that the Afghan side will make more progress in adopting moderate and prudent domestic and foreign policies, and protecting the rights and interests of women and children. It is also hoped that the Afghan side will take a firmer stance on countering terrorism and strive for more tangible outcomes in this regard,” Wenbin noted.

According to Wang Wenbin, Afghanistan should not be excluded from the international community.

“As a traditionally friendly neighbor of Afghanistan, China always believes that Afghanistan should not be excluded from the international community, the interests and wellbeing of the Afghan people should be given attention, the peaceful reconstruction of the country should be encouraged, and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Afghanistan should be respected,” Wenbin added.

However, the Islamic Emirate said that the issue of women in Afghanistan is an internal issue, and the current challenges will be resolved in accordance with Islamic principles.

“There are some issues in Afghanistan which are values or are Islamic laws, and they should respect them. Interference in Afghanistan’s affairs is not in anyone’s interest,” said Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman of the Islamic Emirate.

Some political analysts believe that the continuation of bans on women creates a greater gap between the current Afghan government and the world.

“Violating women’s rights is a violation of human rights, and this is the main point that can isolate Afghanistan,” said Wali Frozan, a political analyst.

“We want girls go to schools and universities based on the Islamic system not democracy, and the prohibition of women’s work should be ended,” said Shir Agha Bayanzai, another political analyst.

Many countries including the US have called for the lifting of bans on women in Afghanistan, but so far girls above sixth grade are denied access to an education in the country.