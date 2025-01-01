China attaches importance to Trump’s remarks on talks with Xi

FLORIDA (Reuters): China attaches “great importance” to the remarks of Donald Trump, the foreign ministry said in response to comments on Monday from the US President-elect saying he has been in talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping through their aides.

Trump had said he believed he and Xi will get along but it had to be a “two-way street,” repeating that China has been “ripping off” the US economically.

The ministry spokesperson did not confirm there were exchanges through the leaders’ aides but said that China and US have maintained communications through various means.