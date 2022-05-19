China: Attempts to achieve absolute and sole security will not succeed

BEIJING (TASS): Atte-mpts to achieve absolute and sole security in the modern world cannot be crowned with success. This was stated on Thursday by a member of the State C-ouncil, Chinese Foreign M-inister Wang Yi at a meeting of the BRICS foreign ministers (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) via videoconference.

“In the conditions of modern interdependence of states from each other, atte-mpts to achieve absolute and sole security will not work,” he said in a message on the website of the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

“The Cold War mentality, bloc confrontation and brute force politics pose a serious threat to world pe-ace and security,” he said.

Wang Yi said that China calls on the North Atlantic Alliance and the European Union to start a comprehensive dialogue with Russia.

Arms deliveries cannot bring peace to Ukraine, and sanctions will not solve the problem of security in Europe, said Wang Yi.

China hopes and expects that Russia and Ukraine will overcome the difficulties and continue negotiations, Wang Yi said.

According to Wang Yi, the situation in Ukraine has created a threat to global food, energy and financial security.

