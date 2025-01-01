China-Bangladesh-Pakistan unity part of Beijing’s development goals: FO

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Friday highlighted terrorism as the central issue in its relationship with Afghanistan, while reaffirming its commitment to regional peace and strengthening international partnerships, particularly with the United States, Turkiye, and China.

In the weekly press briefing, Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said, “Pakistan’s bilateral relations with Afghanistan are important, but terrorism remains the main obstacle. We continue to raise this issue with our Afghan friends and seek improved cooperation.”

Khan reiterated Islamabad’s willingness to improve ties with Kabul, emphasizing constructive engagement. He also addressed the stalemate in the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), holding India responsible for its inactivity.

“The SAARC meeting will be held in Pakistan whenever it happens; Pakistan is ready to host it, but the main hurdle remains India’s negative approach,” he stated.

Strong relations with Turkiye, US, and China

The spokesperson confirmed that the Turkish foreign minister is expected to visit Pakistan soon, and preparations are underway. He noted recent contact between Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and the Turkish foreign minister, highlighting deepening bilateral cooperation.

Reaffirming ties with Washington, Khan said, “Pakistan and the United States have long-standing relations, which were, are, and will remain strong.” He added that the recent visit of the Pakistan Air Force Chief to the US also reflects the strength of this strategic partnership.

He further remarked that the unity between China, Bangladesh, and Pakistan is part of Beijing’s development agenda. “Pakistan reiterates support for China on all important issues. We support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of China, including Tibet,” he maintained.

Iran, Israel, and Regional Tensions

Commenting on regional developments, Khan stated that Iran remains a brotherly and friendly country, and Pakistan’s position on Israel and Palestine is unchanged. He clarified that Pakistan continues to support the two-state solution and will raise the Palestinian issue at the United Nations on July 23 through a speech by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar.

“The deputy prime minister has clearly presented his position on the Abraham Accords,” he added.

Pakistan’s Role in Global Forums and Disputes

He emphasized the significance of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) as a global forum and clarified that no meeting took place between Pakistani and Indian officials during the recent SCO Defense Ministers’ Conference.

On the Indus Waters Treaty, the spokesperson confirmed that the International Court of Arbitration upheld Pakistan’s rights, dismissing India’s objections. “The ruling is a diplomatic and legal victory for Pakistan,” he said.

Khan reiterated that India attacked Pakistan without investigating the Pahalgam incident, adding that the Indian foreign minister’s statement on “nuclear blackmail” was a result of Pakistan’s defense capabilities. “Pakistan has always desired friendly relations with India,” he stressed, adding that Pakistan had repeatedly drawn attention to India’s war preparations.

“Pakistan is ready to deal with any threat,” the spokesperson asserted. He also remarked that Pakistan had assumed the presidency of the United Nations Security Council at a time when the world was facing serious challenges regarding peace.

Humanitarian and diplomatic issues

Responding to humanitarian concerns, Khan revealed that Pakistan and India exchanged lists of prisoners on July 1 under a 2008 agreement, adding that the Indian prisoners who have completed their sentences will be released soon. He confirmed Pakistan is pressing for the release of Indian-held Kashmiri leader Muhammad Shabir Shah on medical grounds, and talks with India on the return of Pakistani prisoners detained there.

On the Afghan refugee situation, he stated that the Proof of Registration (PoR) cards expired on June 30, and the decision on their extension lies with the Ministry of Interior and relevant agencies.

Khan also strongly criticized the demolition of shrines in India’s Uttarakhand, calling it proof of India’s hostility towards Muslims, and said Pakistan is closely watching Russia’s recent recognition of the Afghan Taliban government, though it remains a bilateral matter between Moscow and Kabul.