China: Beijing is ready to peacefully reunite with Taiwan

BEIJING (RIA Novosti): Beijing is ready to make every effort to peacefully reunite with Taiwan, but will by no means give up the possibility of using force and all necessary measures against external interference and pro-independence separatists, Zhu Fenglian, spokeswoman for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China, said on Friday.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, in a speech on US policy towards China, said that the US views China as “the most serious long-term challenge” to the international order. At the same time, he stressed that the United States does not support the independence of Taiwan, while opposing any unilateral change in the status quo, and continues to help Taiwan maintain a sufficient level of defensive capability.

“The corresponding speech by the US Secretary of State is replete with baseless accusations, exaggeration of the ‘China threat’, and erroneous statements regarding Taiwan, which once again exposed the nature of the US in supporting Taiwan and containing China,” Zhu Fenglian said.

She stressed that the “one China” principle is the political foundation of the relationship between Washington and Beijing, and the US has made serious commitments on the Taiwan issue in the two countries’ three joint communiqués, “but in fact, they have repeatedly broken their promises, and their deeds are at odds with words.”

“The United States, declaring a so-called ‘threat to Taiwan’ or a change in the status quo, is passing off black for white. Taiwan is part of China, and the Taiwan issue does not tolerate any external interference,” she said.

Zhu Fenglian noted that Beijing is ready to make every effort to achieve peaceful reunification with Taiwan.

“At the same time, we will by no means renounce the use of force and reserve the opportunity to take all necessary measures against the interference of external forces and a small number of pro-Taiwan independence separatists and their separatist activities,” she said.

She pointed out that the status quo on Taiwan is that there is only one China in the world, Taiwan is part of China, and the PRC government is the only legitimate government representing all of China. However, pro-independence separatist forces on the island continue to resort to provocations, with the US backing them.

“This is a source of tension and instability in the Taiwan area. The pro-Taiwan independence separatists and external anti-Chinese forces should immediately stop provocations. The strong determination, unwavering will and strong capabilities of the Chinese people to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity should not be underestimated,” she concluded.

