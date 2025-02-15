Munich/Beijing — (February 15, 2025); China has urged that all stakeholders in the Ukraine war be included in peace negotiations, emphasizing Europe’s crucial role in resolving the conflict. Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stressed the need for a balanced and sustainable security framework in Europe.

“We hope that all parties directly involved will participate in the peace talks in due course,” Wang stated, reiterating China’s stance that diplomacy remains the only viable path to ending the war. Beijing also welcomed any peace consensus reached between the United States and Russia.

The remarks come as U.S. President Donald Trump held phone calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, directing officials to initiate negotiations. Trump later hinted at a potential summit with Putin in Saudi Arabia but cast doubt on Ukraine’s NATO aspirations and its ability to reclaim all occupied territories.

The sudden U.S. push for talks reportedly blindsided European allies, who have since warned Washington against brokering a deal without their involvement. Zelenskiy, reinforcing Ukraine’s stance, stated that Kyiv would reject any agreement reached solely between Moscow and Washington.

Meanwhile, China’s peace efforts remain under scrutiny. Last May, Beijing and Brazil proposed a six-point peace plan that Ukraine dismissed as favoring Moscow. Recent reports suggest China has informally proposed a summit between Trump and Putin to advance negotiations.

With diplomatic maneuvering intensifying, Ukraine’s leadership remains cautious about external peace initiatives, ensuring that any settlement aligns with its national security interests.

