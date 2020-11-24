China calls for US troops from Afghanistan

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: China has asked the Trump administration to pull out its troops from Afghanistan in an orderly and responsible manner. There are mounting concerns that Afghanistan, bordering China’s restive Xinjiang province, could become a breeding ground for Uighur Muslim extremists. Defense Secretary Christopher Miller told Pentagon reporters last week the Trump administration would reduce its military presence in Afghanistan to 2,500 troops from 4,500 by mid-January.

In Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said foreign forces should exit Afghanistan in a responsible way so as to deny terrorists any breathing space.

An orderly US pullout would also contribute to the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan, Zhao was quoted as saying by Xinhua. While denouncing the recent Islamic State rocket strikes in different parts of Kabul, he promised China would continue to support the Afghan government and people in their efforts to battle terrorism. (Pajhwok)