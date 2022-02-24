China caught off guard

Jalil Afridi

WASHINGTON DC: According to a senior Chinese official, China did not expect Russia to take the steps which it has taken in Ukraine and it is very much concerned about the days to come.

On the other hand, leading US radio channel NPR continued with its regular domestic news programs after its news hour at 9 am, which also gave a speculation to how much the United States is serious into the Ukraine crisis.

According to a senior analyst based in Washington DC, United States might just stick to economic sanctions against Russia and will let the NATO lead about making any decisions about military actions.

China on other hand does not wish to see any escalation in the region because that will only prolong its wish to become the giant it dreams about. Ac-cording to the Chinese so-urce “lots of officials in China did not anticipate this.”

The US State Department spokes person, Ned Price a day earlier acknowledged that the US was aware about the visit of Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan to Russia and said that “it’s responsibility of every responsible nation to voice concern about what Mr Putin had in mind and we have conveyed our concerns to Pakistan.” When asked whether Pakistan endorses Russia position, Ned Price replied by saying that this question needs to be put to Pakistan.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Imran Khan had a one on one meeting with Russian President Putin in Moscow and no further details of the meeting were disclosed. Acc-ording to radio Pakistan “ The two leaders reviewed the entire array of bilateral relations, including economic and energy cooperation, particularly the Pakistan Stream gas pipeline.”

China is also viewing the implication of US and European sanctions on Russia and its fall out on Chinese economy, which is again something they did not anticipate to this level. It is not yet clear whether Russia has disclosed its intentions of coming day’s plans to the US more or China but in either case, the economic dreams of China will definitely be effected.

Some analysts in Washington DC are also calling Russia’s actions as the beginning of the Third World War and are praying that peace be restored.