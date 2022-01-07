China condemns US and Japan statements

BEIJING (TASS): Beijing protested and made a presentation to Washington and Tokyo following the statements of the US and Japanese foreign and defense ministers about China following the two plus two talks. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokes-man Wang Wenbin said this at a briefing on Friday.

“China’s position on Taiwan, Xinjiang, Hong Kong and sea issues is consistent and clear,” he said.

As the diplomat pointed out, China expresses sharp dissatisfaction and strongly opposes the statements and actions of the United States and Japan, which are gross interference in the internal affairs of the PRC, fabricate lies in order to discredit China, and undermine the unity and trust in the region.

“We have already made a strict submission to the respective countries,” Wang Wenbin added.

Following the two plus two talks, the foreign and military heads of the United States and Japan “expressed concern that China’s ongoing efforts to undermine the rule-based order present political, economic, military and technological challenges for the region and the world.” They also “declared their readiness to work together to contain and, if necessary, respond to actions that destabilize the situation in the region.”

According to the joint statement, the parties “expressed concern about China’s actions in the East China Sea, which further undermine peace and stability in the region,” as well as “serious concerns about human rights problems in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region (XUAR). and Hong Kong. ” Representatives of the United States and Japan also “stressed the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and called for a peaceful resolution of the problems between the island and the mainland.”