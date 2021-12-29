China deploys weapons on border with India

MOSCOW (TASS): The PRC has deployed robotic weapons in Tibet on the border with India. This was reported on Wednesday by the Daily Mail newspaper.

The PRC authorities decided to place robotic combat units near the border with India to support military personnel experiencing difficulties due to thin air and low temperatures in the Himalayas.

The People’s Liberation Army of China has sent 88 Sharp Claw unmanned mobile machine-gun installations and about 120 Mule-200 unmanned supply vehicles to the Himalayas, which can also carry weapons if necessary.

In May 2020, a confrontation arose in the mountainous region of Ladakh on the border of the two countries, as a result of which clashes occurred and there were deaths on both sides. India and China have pulled heavy artillery, tanks and aircraft into the area. After a series of talks at the military and diplomatic levels in February, Beijing and New Delhi began a mutual withdrawal of troops from the border line, which has not yet been completed.