China donates 66,000 doses of vaccines to Afghanistan

KABUL (Ariana News): China has donated 33,000 doses of influenza vaccine and 33,000 doses of meningitis vaccine to Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Health, the ministry announced on Monday.

At the official handover ceremony, Abdul Wali Haqqani, Deputy Minister for Public Health for Service Delivery, expressed appreciation for China’s continued support. He emphasized the importance of improving customs procedures to ensure the vaccines maintain their quality during the import process.

A representative from China reaffirmed his country’s commitment to supporting Afghanistan’s healthcare system. He stated that such assistance will continue and is expected to expand into other sectors as well.