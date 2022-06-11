Dmitry Kosyrev

The Bureau of Educ-ation approved a set of school textbooks on a subject that simply did not exist here before. It translates as ” Citizenship and Social Development “. Yes, but we are talking about a sp-ecial administrative regio-n of China – Hong Kong.

The textbooks are a belated response to the situation in this territory, where children were not taught to be citizens at school. But there was a course called “The Study of Liberalism.” In general, it is even clear from it what it is about, in addition, the results are known. Year after year, until 2019 (when everythi-ng came to a point and end-ed), it was the youth who found themselves at the forefront of a wild rebellion against everything, but with a clear eye on the citizenship of their country.

And it’s not just in Hong Kong. Here’s a good quote : “Most of all, we can no longer feed the beast called American higher education, which, without any merit, enriches itself, while impoverishing and feeding the cultural poison of young people, and leaving them ignorant in the process.” Teresa Manning, one of the directors of the American National Association of Scientists and professor of law, writes. Actually, her article is about money – about a student loan, which then hangs over a person for years. But, as you can see, she also casually mentions what they teach in the USA with this money. The same thing they taught in Hong Kong: it’s just liberal to hate your country.

Returning to Asia, we note: the story of the new textbooks is purely local. The fact is that Hong Kong is an autonomy in which Beijing did not interfere in the lifestyle that remained unchanged after the departure of British colonialism in 1997. By the way, even now it does not interfere much, these new textbooks are not mandatory, many schools remain autonom-ous. But there is a limit to any non-intervention, especially when the adult generations of Hong Kong saw that the economy and just life of the Pearl of the East are going to hell, because sometimes it is simply impossible to walk along your own street blocked by young demonstrators.

How to explain the content of textbooks, which, w-e repeat, did not exist be-fore? The Beijing media are trying to do it this way: the-re will be a talk about the life of Hong Kong according to the principle of “one country, two systems”, as well as essays on the history of China “after the start of reforms” and what our interconnected world looks like. The goal is to give students an understanding of national identity and a glo-bal perspective. And still not to give “some teachers” to express their wrong and poisonous views.

Well, of course, in any country, education officials will be able to translate any brightest subject, including the study of what a citizen of their country is in the m-odern world, into their own specific language. This we-ek, Russia approved the st-andard for hoisting the flag in schools starting Septe-mber 1.

And now about the context in which this brief information about the new Hong Kong textbooks fits. The fact is that in China no-w is a hot time, passing the entrance exams to universities is the famous gaokao. Here it is more than exams: they were taken year after year, many centuries before universities existed. They passed on a scientific deg-ree, which gave the right to enter the civil service. The degree was supposed to be for those who wrote a long philosophical essay, based on the thoughts of the classics such as Confucius. The general idea was (and this is one and a half thousand years before the Enlighte-nment in Europe ) that only a liberal education gives a person the right to be in the civil service, that is, to ma-nage the lives of other people. Therefore, it is humanitarian, literally – education, the creation of man.

The issue of citizenship then was not so acute, bec-ause the world was not as global as it is now. People mostly saw only their own country: around only the sea, the Himalayas and the steppe with the barbarians. Or, let’s say, the concept of citizenship was replaced by this very thing: a person only through reading and pondering the works of the classics acquired the necessary human qualities. Now the question is: “Is it the same today to have such qualities and to be a citizen?” At least close.

Actually, this is all that is generally required of a high school: to make a person a person. If all sorts of technical crafts are added to that, so much the better, but the basis of everything is the same one. And in Hong Kong, they are only trying, slowly, to return these core values to their part of China. The topic of Chinese education in general, and today’s, is generally interesting. Where did the country of fierce patriots and at the same time innovations and world technological leadership come from? From “reforms”, that is, the revival of the country after Maoism. Education is the main value for the Chinese, and they revived it among other reforms year after year.

And today – again, about the onset of exams – the local media publish all sorts of smart thoughts and quotes – not so much Confucius, but more modern figures. Although they are completely Confucian in spirit. Thoughts, for example, are: China, with its unique history and culture, cannot blindly copy others, their educational standards, but should create its own world-class universities. At the same time, they will not be the same and line up in one rating: each has its own characteristics. At the same time, students should know that the path to a dream begins with education, but it requires that you think about the people around you, about the country and the world, and make a commitment to society. It is to these thoughts, apparently, that the meaning of the textbook of citizenship comes down.