China expands key mineral export controls after US imposes tariffs

BEIJING (Reuters) – China said on Tuesday it would restrict exports of five metals used in defence, clean energy and other industries in response to fresh U.S. tariffs, refraining from the outright export bans Beijing has previously used against Washington.

The restrictions were the latest attempt by China since 2023 to leverage its dominance in mining and processing critical minerals used in everything from smartphones and electric car batteries to infrared missiles and ammunition.

The new curbs by China stop short of outright export bans and are narrowly targeted in some cases. They form part of the measured package of tariffs and other policies unveiled by Beijing after an additional 10% tariff on Chinese imports into the U.S. came into effect at 1201 ET (0501 GMT).

Licences will now be required to export 20 tungsten, tellurium, bismuth, indium and molybdenum-related products to “safeguard national security interests”, the Commerce Ministry said. Uses for the metals range from solar panels to artillery shells.

For example, China will restrict the export of certain types of molybdenum powders used to make missile parts. It shipped 287 tons last year, about half going to Japan, customs data showed.