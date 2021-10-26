China expresses concern over Afghans crisis

DOHA (TASS): The Chin-ese government is concer-ned about the risk of a hu-manitarian crisis in Afgh-anistan and intends to continue to provide assistance to local authorities. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said this on Tuesday in the capital of Qatar during talks with Afghan Foreign Minister in the provisional government of the Taliban Amir Khan Mottaki.

“China is attentive to the difficulties faced by Afghanistan, especially to the likelihood of a humanitarian crisis, and intends to continue to provide all possible assistance and come to the rescue,” he said in a message on the website of the Chinese Foreign Minis-try.

Wang Yi noted that the first shipment of humanitarian aid from China has already arrived in Kabul. Later, the PRC will continue to provide assistance through the International Committee of the Red Cross, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and other organizations, and will also organize such actions at the provincial level in China.

Earlier, the Chinese authorities announced the allocation of aid to Afghanistan in the amount of 200 million yuan (about $ 31 million) with food and medicine, as well as 3 million doses of vaccines against COVID-19.

China is ready to consider the possibility of participating in the reconstruction of Afghanistan, provided that all security conditions are met, Wang Yi said.

“We are ready to consider cooperation in the field of economic reconstruction of Afghanistan after Afghanistan stabilizes the situation and fulfills all security conditions,” Wang Yi said.

The minister also noted that China is ready to support Afghanistan so that it fully realizes the benefits of its geographical location in the “heart of Asia”, strengthens interconnection with other regions, and strengthens opportunities for self-development.

On Monday, Yi met in Doha with a Taliban delegation led by radical-appo-inted deputy chairman of the interim Afghan Cabinet of Ministers, Baradar.