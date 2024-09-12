China expresses support to Pakistan’s territorial integrity

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: China has reaffirmed unfettered commitment to support Pakistan on its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

This was expressed by Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission General He Weidong and Chief of CMC Joint Staff Department, General Liu Zhenli during separate meetings with Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza.

During his official tour, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee also delivered a talk in 11th Beijing Xiangshan Forum on the Role of Pakistan towards regional peace and stability

During meetings, both sides appreciated deep and historic relationship of Pakistan and China in multiple domains and acknowledged assuring progress on the bilateral strategic cooperative partnership and defence cooperation.